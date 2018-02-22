Star Boot Sale announces its celebrity line up

What’s lurking in the closets of celebrities?

This spring on Channel 4, Star Boot Sale invites much-loved personalities to wake at the crack of dawn, don their wellies and see what they can rustle up for charity. The show follows twenty famous faces as they compete to sell their unwanted items and memorabilia at car boot sales around the country with all proceeds going to their favourite charities.

The first week of shows will include TV funny man Joe Pasquale, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, TV presenterAnthea Turner, model Nancy Sorrell and pop star Michelle Heaton.

Week two will see TV presenter and former model Melinda Messenger, Amy Childs, who shot to fame on reality show The Only Way Is Essex , TV property expert Martin Roberts, radio DJ and TV presenter Sarah Jane Crawford and Olympic medallist and world champion hurdler Colin Jackson.

In week three, we’ll see breakfast presenter Richard Arnold, reality star Paisley Billings, Olympic athlete Iwan Thomas,comedian Helen Lederer, and Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle.

And finishing the series off in its final week on air, will be former conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, comedian Zoe Lyons, actor and comic Bobby Davro, Model, TV presenter and reality star Vogue Williams and star of outnumbered,Tyger Drew-Honey.

This 20 x 30’ series is narrated by Shane Richie.